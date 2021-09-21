Sudan state media report ‘failed’ coup attempt

An attempted coup in Sudan “failed” early on Tuesday, state media reported, without identifying the plotters.

“There has been a failed coup attempt, the people should confront it,” state media reported.

A member of the country’s ruling council told Reuters that the situation has been brought under control.

Interrogation of suspects involved in the attempted coup on Monday was due to begin and the military would issue a statement shortly, spokesman Mohamed Al Faki Suleiman said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a source told AFP that the coup had involved an attempt to take control of state radio in Omdurman, across the river Nile from the capital Khartoum.

More soon.

SOURCE:AGENCIES

