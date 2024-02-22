Turkish, Djiboutian defense chiefs sign military training, military financial cooperation pacts

By: ANADOLU AGENCY

The defense chiefs of Türkiye and the East African nation of Djibouti on Monday signed a military training cooperation agreement, military financial cooperation agreement, and cash aid implementation protocol in the capital Ankara.

“National Defense Minister Yasar Guler officially welcomed Djibouti’s National Defense Minister Hassan Omar Mohamed, who arrived in Ankara as an official guest, with a military ceremony. Following the ceremony, both ministers proceeded to a bilateral meeting,” said the National Defense Ministry on X.

The ministry said that under the leadership of the two defense chiefs, a delegation-level meeting was held.

In the meeting, which was attended by Turkish Land Forces Commander Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, the defense chiefs signed the three pacts, said the ministry.

With a population of less than a million, Djibouti has a strategic location along the Gulf of Aden as a Red Sea transit point.

Like this: Like Loading...