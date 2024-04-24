Somaliland Accuses Somalia of Torturing Prisoners

Somaliland on Tuesday accused Somalia of being behind the torturing of five prisoners who were arrested in connection with the killing of Somalia’s Civil Aviation Authority at the Criminal Investigation Directorate in Mogadishu.

” We strongly condemn the acts of Mogadishu Government for torturing and punishing inside CID which was 2 KM away from Villa-Somalia, we believe that those prisoners hailing from Somaliland were not behind the killing of Abdinasir Dahable in Mogadishu in February this year”, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Somaliland, Abdullahi Hussein Mohamed said in a press conference today.

He added that if Somalia did not release them in the coming 24 hours, they would take action immediately, but it is unknown what action they will take against Somalia.

Somaliland also described members of the Federal Parliament whose constituencies were Somaliland, as weak ones as they could not dare to comment on the misconduct as they said in the speech.

This comment comes a day after Senator, Osman Dubbe spoke about the conditions of five prisoners at Mogadishu’s CID, saying that he received a report of torture from MPs who visited them at the directorate.

The Somalia Government did not comment on the allegations from Somaliland and members of the Somalia Parliament that the five prisoners were being tortured in Mogadishu.

