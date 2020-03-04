UAE Cancelled the construction of military base in Berbera

The government of the United Arab Emirates has Cancelled the construction of the military base in Berbera, Somaliland. Horndiplomat reports
According to the UAE daily newspaper The National, The Emirates has had a military base in Eritrea since 2015 but plans for another base in Somaliland were cancelled.
On September 14, 2019, The Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi announced the cancellation of the agreement in Berbera airport in a televised speech on Saturday, saying“Berbera’s most controversial airport that UAE Build a Military base today’s become a civilian airport”.
“This week theconstruction of the airportwill begin and will be one of the biggest airports in the world. People will come from the air and from the sea and will be one of most strategic airports”, he added.
On Feb. 12, 2017, Somaliland parliament had overwhelmingly approved the deal to allow the United Arab Emirates to establish an air and naval base in the port town of Berbera.
After parliament vote, The UAE had begunthe construction of the base on a site at the airport of port city Berbera, and as the agreement allows the deal, the UAE will be allowed to maintain its presence for 30 years.
Berbera is less than 300 km (190 miles) south of war-torn Yemen, where UAE troops are fighting rebels as part of a Saudi-backed coalition.
This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.