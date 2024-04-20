The government of Somaliland is deeply offended by the language in the communique issued by the G7.

The following statement was issued today by the Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hargeisa, Somaliland – April 20, 2024 – First and foremost, the Government and the people of the Republic of Somaliland are deeply offended by the language in the communique issued by the G7 Foreign Ministers referring to the Republic of Somaliland as “Somaliland Region of Somalia.”

It is disingenuous and unacceptable that G7 governments knowing fully well the history of the union between the two states of Somaliland and Somalia which had actually no legal basis and the subsequent dissolution of that union upon the collapse of the Somali government, to refer to the Republic of Somaliland as “Somaliland Region of Somalia”. Inventing names and trying to erase history is not going to change the actual facts.

The Republic of Somaliland is a sovereign state with its own laws and constitution, reaffirmed by the people of Somaliland in a democratic constitutional referendum.

It was bewildering to see the G7 who carry the torch of democracy for diplomatic expediency, decide to neglect the realities of a democratic and stable Somaliland.

Somaliland statehood is sacrosanct and non-negotiable and the Government of Somaliland rejects unequivocally, any attempts to undermine the peaceful aspirations of its people.

Lastly, the Government of Somaliland urges the G7 to take note of the growing belligerence of Somalia and the attempts by their leadership to reignite past historical conflicts which the region as a whole and Mogadishu in particular in its current state of fragility, can ill afford.

