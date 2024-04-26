JOINT STATEMENT

International partners* welcome the official announcement of the Somaliland election timeline by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and the President’s decree formalizing the election date. These are important steps towards ensuring that elections are held on 13 November 2024. We reiterate our commitment to working with the NEC and all election stakeholders to support the timely delivery of inclusive, free, and fair elections in respect of the announced and agreed timeline.

*Denmark, EU Delegation, Germany, Norway, Sweden, UK

