US diplomat, Ethiopian foreign minister discuss Sudan peace process

By: ANADOLU AGENCY

Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen met with US diplomat Molly Phee on Wednesday to discuss a range of issues, including the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

“The peace process in Sudan must be led and owned by the Sudanese and should be conducted under the auspices of the AU through the IGAD platform,” said a statement from Mekonnen after the meeting held in the capital Addis Ababa.

He was referring to the regional blocs African Union and Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

Phee, the assistant secretary of state for African Affairs of the US, lauded the Ethiopian government for hosting the IGAD Quartet meeting on the situation in Sudan on Monday.

She stressed “parties to conflict should commit to a cease-fire to affect political solutions and to dispense humanitarian aid.”

At the IGAD meeting, participants called on the parties to conflict in Sudan to declare an unconditional cease-fire and establish a humanitarian zone spanning a radius of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) in Khartoum to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The fighting between the regular army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out in the country as a result of a power struggle within the country’s military rulers.

The conflict has killed nearly 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.​​​​​​​

Like this: Like Loading...