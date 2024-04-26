Somaliland: Waddani Party condemns the torture and illegal detention of five Somalilanders in Mogadishu

Somaliland opposition party Waddani condemns the torture and illegal detention of five Somalilanders in Mogadishu.

The WADDANI Party issued the following statement today

Following the WADDANI Party’s statements of condolences and condemnation of 21st,24th, and 25th February 2024 on the brutal and barbaric murder of Abdinasi r Muse Dahable, we remain extremely concerned by the apparent illegal and criminal actions of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS).

On 18 February 2024, Abdinasir was subjected to a cruel and vicious attack which resulted in his murder. The post-mortem examination of his body revealed that prior to his death

Abdinasir was subjected to prolonged and cruel torture. There is credible evidence of the involvement of the Federal Government of Soma lia and in particular the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) in the callous torture and murder of our fellow citizens. We called for a thorough and independent investigation into the murder at the time, however, FGS seems determined to cover up the crime.

The WADDANI Party remains extremely concerned at extrajudicial arrests and continuing detention of the six young Somaliland citizens the Mogadishu authorities have named as suspects in Abdinasir’s murder. There is irrefutable evidence that these youngsters have been subjected to gruesome acts of torture in order to extract confessions. The WADDANI Party is of the view that these detainees are being used in a crude attempt to cover up the state-sanctioned murder of Mr. Dahable.

The WADDANI Party, once again, condemns the horrific murder of one of its fellow citizens in the strongest possible terms and further demands the immediate and unconditional release of the six detainees who are being used as a scapegoat and smokescreen for the heinous murder of a very promising young man.

Mahmoud Adam Jama “Galaal” Secretary of Information

WADDANI Party

