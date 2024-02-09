Türkiye, Somalia sign agreement on defense, economic cooperation

By: ANADOLU AGENCY

Türkiye and Somalia’s defense ministers signed a defense and economic cooperation agreement Thursday to enhance bilateral relations and the stability of the region.

Yasar Guler welcomed his Somali counterpart Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur to Ankara as an official guest with a military ceremony. Following bilateral talks, they presided over inter-delegation meetings.

During the meeting, exchanges of views on bilateral and regional defense and security issues took place, and a defense and economic cooperation framework agreement was signed between the two countries.

“Somalia is an important partner of Türkiye in Africa. We had a productive meeting with my counterpart. In our discussions, which took place in a very warm atmosphere and further strengthened our relations, we reiterated the importance we attach to Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Guler said after the meeting.

He also pointed to Somalia’s success in forming a national army with the Somali Gorgor commandos which came together by training young people filled with patriotism and said they became an important role model in the African continent.

Nur said Somalia and Türkiye’s relationship has strengthened since a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2011.

“In addition to the existing relations between our ministries, the agreement we signed today involves cooperation in the fight against terrorism and military-financial cooperation. We believe this agreement will also greatly contribute to Somalia,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...