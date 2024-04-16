UK Contributes £2.75 million to UNSOS in Support of Somalia’s Security Forces

The United Kingdom has given an additional £2.75 million to the UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) Trust Fund in support of Somali Security Forces (SSF).

The Trust Fund is administered by UNSOS and supports SSF logistical priorities as set out by the Federal Government of Somalia. The new UK funding will support the provision and transport of resources such as food rations, communication equipment, and tents, and will with assist medical evacuations of SSF troops conducting operations.

Additionally, the contribution makes it possible to further invest in capacity building and ensuring the sustainability of the SSF and its operations. For example, the UK funding means in addition to the acquisition of Very High Frequency (VHF) communication equipment, through the Trust Fund, the SSF will be given the technical skills to maintain the VHF system and enable future installation work. This will support interoperability, communications and effective operations in Somalia.

This latest donation reaffirms the UK’s commitment to achieving a secure and stable Somalia. The UK made significant contributions of £5 million in January 2024 and £5 million in December 2023 and, since 2022, has provided over £20 million in voluntary contributions to UNSOS in support of SSF.

“Over the years, the UK has been the central donor to the Trust Fund in support of SSF. This most recent contribution shows their unwavering commitment in support of strengthening logistical support and capacity building to the benefit of Somalia’s brave men and women,” said the Head of UNSOS, Dr Aisa Kirabo Kacyira.

Currently, UNSOS supports 14,900 Somali National Army (SNA) and 1,000 Somali Police Force (SPF) personnel in joint or coordinated operations with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). Efforts are ongoing to increase support to 18,900 personnel. This latest funding contribution will help enhance personnel training.

Voluntary contributions by Member States to the Trust Fund will remain critical as the SSF takes further security responsibilities in the context of the ATMIS drawdown.

