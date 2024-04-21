Somaliland Sets Date For Dual Elections On Nov. 13

Press release by Somaliland Electoral Commission

Somaliland National Election Commission (NEC) is pleased to announce the schedule for the combined Presidential and Political Parties elections, set to be held on November 13, 2024.

In accordance with Election Law 91/2023, the NEC has diligently prepared and finalized the schedule for these significant elections. This announcement represents a crucial milestone in advancing democratic processes and upholding the principles of transparency and fairness within Somaliland’s electoral framework.

As mandated by Election Law 91/2023, the NEC has formally submitted the schedule for the combined elections to His Excellency Musa Bihi Abdi, President of the Somaliland Republic. It is now the responsibility of President Bihi Abdi to fulfill his constitutional duty by publishing the schedule in the Official Gazette, thereby formalizing the electoral process.

The NEC is committed to ensuring that these combined elections are conducted in a manner that accurately reflects the will and aspirations of the Somaliland people. This includes producing final voter registration and disseminating comprehensive information to candidates and voters, and implementing robust measures to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

As the scheduled election date approaches, the NEC calls upon all stakeholders, including political parties, political associations, society organizations, media, and international community to actively participate in promoting civic engagement and ensuring a peaceful and inclusive electoral environment.

The NEC extends its gratitude to all stakeholders for their cooperation and support throughout the electoral preparations. The Commission reaffirms its dedication to overseeing a credible and transparent electoral process in Somaliland.

