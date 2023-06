By: BBC

Kenya has closed its diplomatic mission in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, as clashes intensify between the rival military forces.

The foreign ministry said the mission had remained open to support the evacuation of Kenyan citizens, but was now closed as it had come under threat from the fighting.

Nairobi has been supporting African initiatives to end the conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

