Ramadan crescent moon spotted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Monday

By: Khaleej Times

The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, was sighted on Sunday evening in Saudi Arabia, according to local media. Therefore, today, March 10, is the last day of the month of Sha’ban, and the holy month will begin on Monday, March 11.

Ramadan, determined by the lunar Islamic calendar in which months span either 29 or 30 days, commences and concludes based on the sighting of the crescent moon. Hence, Ramadan is not set on any specific days annually.

The ninth month

Ramadan, the ninth month of the lunar calendar, holds profound significance for Muslims worldwide. Throughout this holy month, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, refraining from both food and drink, including water, during daylight hours.

Fasting is deeply personal, serving as a means of drawing closer to God, fostering spiritual discipline, and cultivating empathy for the less fortunate.

Each day’s fast is broken with a prayerful moment and a celebratory meal known as iftar. Following iftar, it is customary to visit family and friends, fostering bonds of kinship and community.

