Saudi aid agency signs deal to provide aid to Somalia

By: ARAB NEWS

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has signed a cooperation agreement with the Somalia-based regional mission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to provide support for the Emergency and Rescue Unit of the Somalian Health Ministry, benefiting 821,250 people.

The agreement, which was signed at the headquarters of KSrelief in Riyadh by Assistant Supervisor General for Operations and Programs Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, aims to provide support for emergency departments in government-run hospitals in Somalia.

Following the agreement, 15 fully equipped state-of-the-art ambulances will be delivered to the Ministry of Health in Somalia.

The project also aims to speed up the response capacity and ability to rescue thousands in case of crisis, as well as improve the general performance of the Somalian government-run health sector.

The agreement is part of the support extended by the Kingdom’s relief arm, KSrelief, to boost medical sectors in needy countries worldwide.

