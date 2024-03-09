Somaliland President signs amended Electoral Bill into law

By Staff writer

The President of the Republic of Somaliland Musa Bihi Abdi on Saturday 09/03/2024 officially enacted the Bills on the general elections laws into law.

The Houses of Parliament in Somaliland approved these laws after making several amendments and supplements.

A circular from the Presidency to the effect, that reached our desk, confirms the enacting of the Bills that saw comprehensive reviews and amendments to both Act 14/2023 and 91/2023.

The press release on the Presidential Decrees went as follows:-

“Somaliland Presidential Decrees

Presidential Decrees to implement two laws namely:- Implementation of Amendments and Supplements to the General Law of Elections and Voter Registration; Regulation No. 91/2023. And Implementation of Amendments and Supplements to the Organization System and Political Parties Act No: 14/2023.

The Presidential Decrees are as follows:-

Implementation of Amendments and Supplements to the General Elections and Voters Registration Act; Regulation No. 91/2023.

After seing: Articles 75, 77 and 78 of the Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland;

Given that: The text of the House of Representatives with the symbol GW/JSL/10/68/2024, dated 19/02/2024, for the purpose of submitting a decision approving amendments and supplements, to the General Law of Elections and Registration. Entry of Voters, Law No: 91/2023; (Decision No. GW/KF- 7/01/2024);

Given that: The resolution of the Constitutional Court with Ref No MSD/DDL/01/2024, dated 07/03/2024 by which the Court annulled the 5th and 6th Clauses of Article 93 of the Amendment and Supplement to the General Law of Elections and Registration of Voters, Law No: 91/2023;

When I saw: The resolution of the Constitutional Court Ref No MSD/DDL/02/2024, dated 07/03/2024 by which the Court canceled the word “Hundreds” in Clauses 2, 3 and 4 of Article 93 of the Constitution. -Amending and Supplementing the General Law on Elections and Voter Registration, Law No: 91/2023;

I thus order;

This circular to disseminate the Implementation of Amendments and Supplements to the General Law on Elections and Voter Registration in Law No. 91/2023 and the annexes:

– Resolution of the Constitutional courtRef No MSD/DDL/01/2024, dated 07/03/2024, and

– Resolution of the Constitutional Court Ref No MSD/DDL/02/2024, dated 07/03/2024.

Implementation of Amendments and Supplements to the Law on Organizations and Political Parties Law No: 14/2023

As per: Article 90 of the Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland;

As per: Articles 75, 77 and 78 of the Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland;

Given that: The text of the House of Representatives with the symbol GW/JSL/10/68/2024, dated 19/02/2024, for the purpose of submitting a decision approving amendments and supplements to the Law on Organizations and Political Parties. No: 14/2023, (Decision No. GW/KF- 7/02/2024);

I order that;

This circular broadcast the Implementation of Amendments and Supplements to the Law on the System of Organizations and Political Parties in Law No: 14/2023.” Said Somaliland Presidential Press Release

After the signed two amended electoral laws the three Somaliland political parties and other political organizations welcomed the law.

“Today marks an important moment for democracy and citizens’ rights, as election laws are signed, thus Somaliland’s election season has officially begun. Every citizen must carry their voting card in their right hand.” Said Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Irro the presidential Candidate of Waddani Party

Meanwhile, the chairman of Somaliland’s National Electoral Commission (SLNEC) Musa Hassan Yousuf confirmed to local media that the Electoral Commission is ready to hold the dual elections in November 2024.

“The Somaliland Election Act has been signed into law, marking a major step forward 4 democracy in Somaliland. This legislation underscores our commitment to free, fair, and transparent elections. Together, we’re building a stronger democracy” said chairman Muse

