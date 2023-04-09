Yemen says Saudi Arabia, Houthi rebels holding talks to revive cease-fire

By: ANADOLU AGENCY

Saudi Arabia and Houthi rebels are engaged in direct talks to revive a cease-fire deal in war-torn Yemen, according to the Yemeni foreign minister.

“There are direct talks between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis related to reviving the cease-fire,” Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak told Egypt’s AlQahera News.

A Saudi and Omani delegation had arrived in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Saturday, according to Yemeni sources.

There was no confirmation yet from Riyadh or Houthi rebels of the talks.

Bin Mubarak said Saudi Arabia “helps Yemenis to sit together at one table.”

He added that the Yemeni government is aware of the Saudi-Houthi talks.

“The indications are positive,” he said, without providing any further details.

On Friday, a high-level Yemeni official said the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels agreed to extend their cease-fire from six months to a year. He added that the agreement will be announced within two days.

Yemen’s warring rivals failed to extend a UN-mediated cease-fire after it expired on Oct. 2, 2022 amid accusations between the Yemeni government and Houthis of launching attacks against each other.

Yemen has been ravaged by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

* Ikram Kouachi contributed to this report

