Dahabshiil celebrates Golden Jubilee of service with the inauguration of a new UK headquarter

The Dahabshil group of companies is celebrating in style its Golden Jubilee by inaugurating its UK headquarters in London.

The groups’ official tweeter broadcasted its elation which went as follows:-

“Thrilled to announce the grand opening of our new UK headquarters in the heart of London where we celebrated our more than 50 years of serving the diaspora. Thank you to all our customers, agents, and staff for contributing to saving lives and development.

“Similarly, Dahabshil is elated seeing one of their customers using a Dahabshil bank card in the UK to ride on buses, buy food, and withdraw cash. It’s great to see satisfied customers using our fully compliant services locally and globally.

“The opening of this office will further expand the company’s services to its clients”. END.

