The UK’s winked at recognising Somaliland for the third time

During a UK Commons Chamber debate on the situation in the Red Sea, Sir Michael Ellis MP asked the Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps whether he considered engaging with Somaliland.

In response, the Secretary of State said:

“I know that my right hon. and learned Friend is a big fan of Somaliland. I have visited it myself in the past, and I know that in a difficult environment, they do a very good job—administratively and otherwise —of trying to run their Government. I will take his comments away and confer with the Foreign Secretary.”

Like this: Like Loading...