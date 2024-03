By: Staff writer

The Republic of Somaliland ranked first in the Horn of Africa Nations Freedom House Report 2024.

A report issued by Freedom House Report 2024 was ranked 43/100, ranked 7th in the Muslim World.

1st in the Horn of Africa, 2nd in IGAD, 2nd in the Arab world, 7th in the Muslim world And that’s for 20 years straight.

Analysis:Somaliland & Freedom House Report 2024



✅1st in the Horn of Africa

✅2nd in IGAD

✅2nd in Arab world

✅7th in the Muslim world



And that's for 20 years straight!!!



Share so that everyone in these worlds knows.



Source @freedomhouse pic.twitter.com/XcayGThKXf — Abdi Daud #NewHorn (@haadka) February 29, 2024

In the latest Freedom House report, Somaliland experienced a decline, losing one point from the previous year (44 to 43).

SOURCE:FREEDOM HOUSE

Like this: Like Loading...