Dahabshiil officials receive FCDO delegation who visited Somtuna Factory in Berbera

Somtuna Factory officials received a delegation from FCDO who paid a visit to the factory in Berbera. The delegation and Somtuna discussed the role of the UK in job creation, food security, and investment opportunities in the country.

A statement published on Dahabshil Twitter on Thursday is said, thrilled to host the UK Foreign Office delegation at our Berbera tuna factory. We discussed job creation, Food Security, trade, export, and Investment Opportunities in this crucial Red Sea zone.

We gave the delegation a tour of our new Somtuna Fishing factory in Berbera. It was great to discuss with Damon Bristow, Development Director, FCDO Somalia, Ilyas Malek, Head of British Office Hargeisa, and Christina Toepell, Deputy Head of Hargeisa Office.

Somtune Fishing is Horn Africa’s leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality and affordable canned tuna, is a company owned by Dahabshil Group.

Tune fish processed by Somtune Factory is expected to enter the country and international markets in the coming months.

Like this: Like Loading...