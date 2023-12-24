Dahabshiil Group, the ‘companion of the community’ plays a major role in Djibouti Heritage Conference yet again

The Dahabshil remittance company played a major role in organizing the 7th conference of the Heritage Forum which has recently concluded in Djibouti.

The Heritage Conference is held every year in Djibouti, and the Dahabshiil company always played a major role in organizing it.

The Dahabshiil company was represented this year at the Heritage conference by the head of public relations and media, Mr. Saad Muse Abdi.

They took the opportunity to exhibit the various services in the field of communication and remittances that the company provides to the community.

Dahabshiil group which is usually dabbed as the “companion of the community”, always appears in similar meetings that are humanitarian based progress and support to help the development of the Somali nation and the people of the world in general.

