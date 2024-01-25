United States AFRICOM combatant commander visits Defence Headquarters

By: Kenya Defence Forces

The United States (US) Africa Command (AFRICOM) Combatant Commander General Michael Langley visited the Defence Headquarters, Nairobi. He was received by Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Ogolla.



The visiting General inspected a guard of honour mounted by Moi Air Base (MAB) before proceeding for separate closed-door meetings with the Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Defence Hon. Aden Duale and the CDF.

During the bilateral engagements with the CS, the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest between the two countries among them counter-terrorism, maritime security, and peace support operations as well as the need to foster the already existing cordial relations between the US and Kenya.

The CS noted that the US has been a critical partner in supporting Kenya’s quest in enhancing peace, security, and stability in the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes Region.

Hon. Duale thanked the US Government for their steadfast support in the construction of the Kenya Defence Forces’ (KDF’s) Counter Insurgency, Terrorism and Stability Operations (CITSO) Centre and also for offering the KDF personnel training opportunities.

The Defence Principal Secretary Mr. Patrick Mariru, Vice Chief of the Defence Forces (VCDF) Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi, Kenya Air Force Commander Major General John Omenda among other General and Senior officers from Kenya and the US were also present during the visit.



