Ethiopia set to join EAC, CS Malonza says

Ethiopia is set to become the 9th member state of East Africa Community (EAC), just a few months after Somali’s admission to the bloc.

This was disclosed by Peninah Malonza, the Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of EAC, Arid and Semi-arid Lands and Regional Development.

Speaking while leading a relief food distribution drive in Kitui Central Constituency, Malonza announced that talks between Ethiopia and EAC Summit Heads of states are in the last stages and soon Ethiopia will be part of the bloc.

Aside from Ethiopia’s admission, the EAC partner states also seeks to harmonize critical policies and put in place requisite institutions to attain a single currency for the region by the end of this year as outlined in the EAC Monetary Union Protocol.

East African Community (EAC) is a regional intergovernmental organisation of eight (8) Partner States, comprising the Republic of Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Kenya, the Republic of Rwanda, the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Republic of South Sudan, the Republic of Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania, with its headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.

