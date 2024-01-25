UK elaborates on its cooperation with Somaliland in terms of security and the use port of Berbera

By: Staff writer

The UK elaborates on its cooperation with the Republic of Somaliland in terms of security and the use port of Berbera.

MP Tim Loughton questioned the Minister of State, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, if he will hold discussions with his counterpart in the government of the Republic of Somaliland on (a) regional security and (b) the use of the port of Berbera.

Mr. Andrew Mitchell, Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office responded on 22 January 2024 “Since the announcement of the Ethiopia – Somaliland memorandum of understanding (MoU) the UK has been engaging closely with all parties involved, including the Somaliland authorities, to call for calm and dialogue. We are urging all involved to avoid actions that would negatively affect regional security, especially the crucial fight against al-Shabaab. Separately, the UK is supporting the Berbera Corridor project through the ‘Unlocking Prosperity in the Horn of Africa’ program. This has included £25 million in funding towards the development of infrastructure to facilitate access to Berbera port for Ethiopia and the wider region.

