Kenya, France agree to expedite implementation of Sh10 billion project

By: THE STAR

Kenya and France have resolved to strengthen their bilateral relations, even as they finalised an agreement to enhance the infrastructure and transport sector.

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said the agreement finalised will facilitate funding to upgrade the Nairobi commuter railway.

“The project aligns with Kenya’s sustainable urban development initiatives, aiming to enhance transport services and mobility in the Nairobi metropolitan area,” he said.

“On matters of infrastructure and transport, the French government has made a significant mark in the development of Kenya’s roads and railway systems.”

He stated that the two countries have agreed to expedite the implementation of a key project to create eight socio-sports and cultural complexes in the country.

The project, worth Sh10 billion will be co-financed by both Kenya and France.

Mudavadi made the remarks on Saturday after a meeting at his office with the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic to Kenya, Stéphane Séjourné.

He lauded the French Minister for his political goodwill in cementing Kenya-France relations.

On his part, Séjourné acknowledged that Africa is becoming a global powerhouse adding that France wants to always engage in mutual respect and what is beneficial to the people of both countries.

During their meeting, the two ministers deliberated on the key sectors of relations including transport and sports infrastructure, climate change, green energy transition, water and sanitation and, regional and multilateral cooperation, among others.

On environment and climate action, they expressed their concerns about the existential threat of climate change and underscored the need for a concerted effort to address climate-related challenges.

They agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on climate action and step up efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

“We have agreed to work collectively to advocate for a more reformed and inclusive global climate financing framework,” Mudavadi said.

They also agreed to strengthen resilience and adaptive capacity by prioritising green growth.

“Climate change is a global phenomenon. It is not an African issue or Kenyan neither French obligation but a global challenge that we need to address in solidarity. When we talk about climate finance it is a collective responsibility,” Séjourné said.

They emphasised the urgency to implement the UAE consensus, including on the just and equitable transition away from fossil fuels.

The Ministers called for high-integrity carbon markets and standards to increase much-needed financial flows for climate and biodiversity.

This is while fostering sustainable development, in addition to reaching the highest level of ambition in protecting the ocean at the next UN Ocean Conference in Nice in June 2024.

Additionally, they called for the need to strengthen access to sustainable energy and welcomed Africa’s green industrialisation initiative and transition launched by Kenya.

On peace and security, Mudavadi said France is a strategic and valuable partner noting that its cooperation with Kenya has played a vital role in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism on the bilateral and multilateral fronts.

He lauded France for convening, together with Germany and the European Union (EU), the upcoming International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and its neighbours later this month.

Mudavadi is optimistic that the outcomes of the conference will positively contribute to the efforts to find a solution to end the conflict and alleviate the suffering of Sudanese.

“The crisis in Sudan is unprecedented. Where we need to rally together financially, and logistically and show the willingness to strive with hope and trust, France will stand with Africa,” Séjourné added.

Like this: Like Loading...