Taiwan’s Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland held the National Day Reception in Uganda on October 9th, 2023. Members and business leaders from Taiwanese diaspora community in Uganda and Kenya, Taiwanese NGO organizations, and Uganda’s International Trade Fair, colleagues from Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Ugandan friends graced the event with their presence.

Ambassador Allen Chenhwa Lou extended his appreciation to the guests for having the honour and privilege of hosting Taiwan’s National Day Celebration in Uganda for two consecutive years.

Amb. Lou stressed that October 9th is also Uganda’s 61st Independence Day. It is of significance to celebrate for Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day in Uganda on the same day. Amb. Lou expressed his gratitude towards the efforts made by Taiwanese diaspora community in furthering the bilateral relationship between Taiwan and Uganda in the fields of trade, business, and NGO’s humanitarian projects, drawing the two countries closer than ever.

Amb. Allen Chenhwa Lou hosted Taiwan’s 112th National Day Celebration in Uganda, coinciding with Uganda’s 61st Independence Day on October 9th.

Ambassador Lou also pointed to his admiration for local business leader Mr. Zhang’s donation of a thousand acres of land to “愛女孩Love Binti” for facilitating carbon credit exchange, promoting environmental and sustainable ecological development and establishing an international scholarship in Uganda. The cooperation between Taiwanese businessmen and Love Binti to aid Uganda’s fight against global warming with tangible climate action is noteworthy and respectable.

In his remark, Chairman of Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce in Uganda, Eddie Chou thanked Ambassador Luo for his second visit. He further noted that diaspora communities formed by core groups of Taiwanese businessmen around the world are Taiwan’s most precious assets and an extension of Taiwan’s soft power. Taiwanese businessmen in Uganda are involved in the sale of auto parts, agriculture, forestry planting, sericulture, food, hospitality…etc., creating local job opportunities in multitude. He also pointed to the charity and sacrifice made by Taiwan’s Love Binti team stationed in remote villages to dig wells, build schools, and teach disadvantaged life-saving skills to women and children. Nevertheless, they always take pride in their Taiwanese origin and heritage, to help Uganda understand and fall in love with Taiwan.

The event ended on the high note of Ambassador and guests jointly cutting the annual National Flag cake. Before exiting the venue, each guest was gifted with a mug bearing 2023 National Day design and a brooch from Overseas Community Affairs Council. It was yet another wonderful celebration hosted by Taiwan’s Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland with Taiwanese communities in Uganda.

