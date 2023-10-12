SDF funded Borama Water Supply Expansion Project Commissioned

For Immediate FRelease

Borama, Somaliland – 11 October 2023 – Today, the Somaliland Development Fund (SDF) is pleased to announce the successful completion and official commissioning of the Borama Water Expansion Project. The commissioning ceremony which took place in Borama town was officiated by Somaliland Vice President, H.E. Abdirahman Abdilahi Ismail (Saylici).

The ceremony was also attended by the Minister of Planning and National Development (MoPND) who is also the Chairman of SDF’s Joint Steering Committee, H.E. Dr Ahmed Adan Buhane, Minister of Water Resource Development (MoWRD), H.E. Ali Hasan Mohamed, Governor of Awdal, Mayor of Borama, SDF Secretariat representatives, SHABA Water Utility officials, Ministry of Water regional staff, businesspeople from Borama, and Borama community members.

Since 2013, Somaliland Development Fund has been supporting the Government of Somaliland in delivering development projects which are aligned to the Somaliland National Development. Borama Water Expansion Project is an example of such flagship projects. The primary objective of the project was to address the pressing issue of water scarcity in Borama. The existing supply system was unable to meet the growing demand for water because of rapid population growth and urbanisation.

Before the project, the existing water system supplied water to about 133,000 people, while the population of Borama city was estimated to be approximately 300,000, leaving a significant portion of the population without access to clean water. Recognizing this gap, the MoWRD with support from SDF began work on expanding the existing water system. Through the generous funding provided by SDF Development Partners, the project equipped and connected three boreholes in the Afraaga area through 19 km of pipeline to the existing water system, as well as the construction of two 500,000-liter water tanks. In addition, the project also constructed a modern water booster/pumping station, a guest house as well as office building.

The project successful completion marks a significant achievement in fulfilling the aspirations of the Somaliland National Development Plan as well as vision 2030. Through this project, an additional 76,000 citizens of Borama town will now have access to clean water resulting in improvements to their daily lives. By improving access to portable running water, households and small enterprises will not only have easier access to affordable clean portable water, but will also experience enjoy improved hygiene, reduced waterborne diseases and a better public health environment. Monies currently being spent of buying water from water bowsers will be saved for other useful economic purposes.

SHABA staff recently trained in the operation of the pumping station makes a presentation at Serarka booster station during the commissioning event.

Officiating the project commissioning ceremony, the Vice President of Somaliland, H.E. Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail, expressed his gratitude to SDF and Development Partners for their support and cooperation in implementing this vital project. He said that “I fully acknowledge the valuable work that SDF has done in Borama. They have invested in and expanded Borama’s water supply system, connecting the west water aquifer to the city water distribution pipeline network, and improving overall water service in Borama.”.

The Minister of Planning and National Development, H.E. Dr Ahmed Adan Buhane, commended SDF for its effective and efficient delivery of development projects across Somaliland. He said that SDF is a strategic partner for Somaliland’s development agenda and a model for aid coordination and alignment. He also thanked the contributing countries for their generous and continuous support to SDF.

The Minister of Water Resources, H.E. Ali Hasan Mohamed, praised SDF for its technical assistance and quality assurance in executing the project. He said that the project is a milestone achievement for his ministry and a demonstration of its commitment to provide safe and reliable water supply to all Somalilanders, particularly Borama city due to its high urbanization rate. He also assured that his ministry will work closely with SHABA Water Utility and other stakeholders to ensure sustainable management of the water resources.

The officiating ceremony was preceded by the by a tour of the project facilities, where the Vice Presidents and other officials accompanying him expressed their satisfaction with the quality and capacity of the project outputs.

The Somaliland Development Fund was established in 2012 as a pooled fund to provide a single vehicle through which Development Partners could support Somaliland’s development goals. The second phase covers the period 2018-2024. The SDF supports the Government of Somaliland in delivering strategic infrastructure contributing to inclusive economic development and is aligned to Somaliland’s National Development Plan. It focuses on sustainable investments that spur job creation and fast growth, while at the same time laying the foundation for long-term resilience and development, leading to a more stable and peaceful Somaliland. SDF is funded by contributions from the governments of the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway.

