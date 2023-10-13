Kenyan authorities arrest fake lawyer who won 26 cases in court

By:The star

An alleged Nairobi fake lawyer was on Thursday detained by authorities on claims that he falsely presented himself as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

Reports indicate that the lawyer had battled 26 cases before High Court Judges, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges before his arrest, and he won all of them.

He was arrested by the Law Society of Kenya Nairobi Branch Rapid Action Team (RAT) over the claims of false pretense.

He was apprehended when RAT received public complaints.

According to LSK Nairobi Branch on their X account, he is not an advocate and does not have a license to practice law in Kenya.

In a statement, they said that the man was neither an advocate of the High Court of Kenya nor a member of the LSK Nairobi Branch.

“It has been brought to the attention of the LSK Nairobi Branch through the Rapid Action Team (RAT), that the man has been presenting and conducting himself as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and a member of LSK Nairobi Branch,” read the notice in part.

He is being held at the RAT headquarters pending further investigation.

At the same time, videos of him representing the former Mungiki leader in televised court proceedings have surfaced online.

