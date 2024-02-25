Somaliland and Taiwan Collaborate Marine Sectors

By: Staff writr

Somaliland Minister of of Fisheries and Coastal Development Rabi Mohamed is on an official visit to Taiwan. He met with Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of Ocean Affairs, Mei Hung Chou.

The meeting attended Somaliland’s Taiwan envoy Mohamed Haji was productive as it signals a step forward in developing robust collaboration on marine and ocean issues between Somaliland and Taiwan.

Minister Rabi’s visit demonstrates a shared understanding of the necessity of development and a shared commitment to utilizing coastal resources for economic advancement and environmental conservation.

The robust discussions at the meeting are intended to pave the way for collaboration between Somaliland and Taiwan in marine sectors such as fisheries management, marine preservation, and maritime safety.

Both sides showed an interest in exploring potential for support, knowledge sharing, and collaborative initiatives targeted at maximizing the socio-economic benefits of marine resources while maintaining their long-term viability.

The meeting between Minister Rabi Mohamed and Deputy Minister Mei Hung Chou signifies the strong partnership and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

