Taipei 101 building readies for New Year’s Eve fireworks display

By: Taiwan today

Taiwan’s landmark Taipei 101 building will celebrate the start of the new year with 16,000 fireworks to welcome 2024 with an impressive display of color, light and sound.

Taipei Financial Center Corporation, which manages the building, held a news conference Dec. 12 to announce the upcoming five-minute extravaganza. Themed “Colorful World,” the show aims to display the country’s diverse culture and beauty through the medium of brightly colored explosions.

Speaking at the press conference, Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan said that the Taipei 101 building New Year’s Eve fireworks event is a memory shared by many Taiwan residents. This year as well as Taiwan-made fireworks, colored fireworks from Japan will also be used for the first time, demonstrating the close relationship between the two countries.

Held for the first time in 2003, the Taipei 101 building New Year’s Eve fireworks display is widely broadcast by global media outlets showing international locations in sequence during the worldwide countdown to the first day of the year. In 2012, the area around the building and the celebration were named by CNN as one of the world’s 10 best spots for celebrating the new year. (POC-E)

