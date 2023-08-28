Taiwan deserves inclusion in the UN to contribute more to the World

By Ambassador Allen LOU, Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland

UN as the Platform for Global Unity

Taiwan widely acclaimed as democratic bastion in the East Asia is also in the face of looming military threats posed by the totalitarian regime of China. Taiwan, as the hub of global trades and a powerhouse of the world’s semiconductor industry, plays a key role in the global supply chain. Therefore, peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are in the best interest of global stakeholders. UN stands as the best platform for global discourse while Taiwan is more than willing and able to take part in the UN efforts for peace and stability in the world.

Distortion of UNGA Resolution 2758Taiwan continues to be excluded from the UN system due to China’s erroneous interpretation and purposeful distortion of UNGA Resolution 2758. The said Resolution neither states that Taiwan is part of PRC nor gives the PRC the right to represent Taiwan in the UN. The Resolution only determines who represents the member state” China”. The subsequent misrepresentation of the Resolution runs contrary to the basic principles bolstered by UN Charter and is in dire need of being remedied.Taiwan’s Inclusion matters for UN

As the 78th Session of UNGA with the theme of Rebuilding in Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity, is around the corner, we hereby call on the UN to uphold its principle of Leaving No One Behind by allowing Taiwan to participate in the UN system. Allowing Taiwan to meaningfully participate in the UN would ramp up the global collective efforts to tackle the daunting global challenges. It’s the right time to include Taiwan in the UN to let peace and stability prevail.

