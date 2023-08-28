International partners condemn escalation of conflict in Laascaanood

International partners* strongly condemn the escalation of conflict in Laascaanood, including reports of fighting spreading outside the town.

We urge all sides to agree to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. We call for an end to the mobilisation of fighters and to the provision of supplies and armaments. We are deeply concerned about reports of large numbers of detainees and expect those involved to abide by human rights and international humanitarian law, in particular the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

We reiterate the importance of ensuring unhindered humanitarian access and delivery of assistance to those in need. We urge all parties to refrain from divisive rhetoric. All grievances and tensions should be resolved peacefully and through dialogue.

*African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Belgium, Canada, Djibouti, European Union (EU) Delegation, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, League of Arab States (LAS), Netherlands, Norway, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Qatar, Russian Federation, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States and United Nations.

