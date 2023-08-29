Taiwan Donates 2 Million Dollars in Humanitarian Assistance to Somaliland

Ambassador Allen C. Lou of the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland hands over the fund of two million dollars for Humanitarian Assistance to Dr. Saad Ali Shire, Minister of Finance Development on 28th August 2023, witnessed by Mr. Faisal Ali Sh. Mohamed, Chairman of the National Disaster Preparedness and Food Reserve Authority, and Dr. Mohamed Hagi Mohamoud, Somaliland Ambassador to Taiwan.

Understanding the issues of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), the Taiwan Government responded to the Somaliland Government by providing immediate humanitarian assistance to the affected people in need. Taiwan is donating two million dollars to the Somaliland Government, implementing the essential programs accordingly in Clean Water, Healthcare, Education, Shelter, and Food to mitigate the impacts on local families and people.

Besides the persistent humanitarian and democratic support, Taiwan continues to implement the “Taiwan Model”, namely cooperation and development projects focusing on people’s needs in Healthcare, Agriculture, ICT, and Higher Education. Taiwan’s support today is “throwing a jade to attract more jades”. Taiwan Government looks forward to seeing more people benefit from our support and for more international partners to join our efforts.

