Kenya: Boost As Raila Odinga Endorsed As Azimio La Umoja Flag Bearer

By:Abdiaziz Daud , Horndiplomat Correspondent in Kenya, @Abdiaaziiz
ODM leader Raila Odinga has been endorsed as the Azimio la Umoja movement joint presidential candidate ahead of the August 9 elections.
Mr. Raila Odinga welcomed the endorsement and vowed to provide the leadership Kenyans are yearning for.
“Today I lack words to pay gratitude to you all. I accept the nomination by Azimio La Umoja to vie for the President of the Republic of Kenya in the August 2022 elections I will deliver with your support ” Said Raila Odinga
Also in attendance at the NDC President Uhuru Kenyatta, lauded other parties for giving Raila Odinga the flag bearer nod thereby bolstering his confidence in Odinga’s leadership.
The NDC saw over 20 affiliate parties in attendance sign a coalition agreement to officially declare their alliance to the Azimio la Umoja outfit.
“Nobody ever imagined that parties & individuals that fought on opposite sides in 2013 & 2017 would unite. I thank my friend & brother President Uhuru for this most unlikely journey that we started 4 yrs ago & which has changed the history & politics of this country ” Raila odinga
Wiper led by Former Vice President Kalonzo musyoka the , KANU, DAP-K and Chap Chap among over 20 political parties that have signed agreement to join Azimio la Umoja movement at the NDC in KICC