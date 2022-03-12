Somaliland President departs Washington for State Visit

Somaliland president Muse Bihi Abdi has departed to Washington dc, for the first time since taking office in 2017.
During his visit, President bihi will meet with Biden Administration Officials, members of Congress, Business Leaders, and Civil Society Representatives. Talks will include ways of strengthening relations between Somaliland and the U.S.
The delegation accompanying the Somaliland President’s visit to Washington includes Ministers of the interior, commerce, information, environment, and businessmen.
Sources tell Horn Diplomat President Bihi will deliver a speech at the Heritage Foundation optimistically entitled: “The greater promise of closer U.S. and Somaliland ties.”
