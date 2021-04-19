Ethiopia says Two Bottom Outlets Of GERD Completed

By: Fana

Ethiopia Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Dr. Seleshi Bekele has today announced that two bottom outlets (BO) of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) have been completed and gone operational.

The bottom outlets provide release of water into the downstream countries have been completed, tested and become operational, he said.

According to the Minister, the two BOs have a capacity of passing the entire annual Abbay flow in a year, provide assurances of the flow of water to downstream countries at no time water interrupted.

Dr. Seleshi said GERD removes flood risk in Sudan like the one that occurred last season, saves loses of water in flood plains and the dam is not a concern for harm.

“GERD is designed smart as filling and construction go in parallel, constructed as high quality and state of the art modern facility.”, Dr. Seleshi noted.

The Minister further stated that the other 13 outlets are under construction adding a huge capacity of water release. In any rainy season the BOs guarantee downstream flow while filling takes place as inflow exceeding outflow at the reservoir.

