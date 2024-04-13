Somaliland Coast Guard apprehends 170 Ethiopian illegal migrants in human trafficking smuggles

By M.A. Egge

The Somaliland Coast Guards based at Sanaag region have apprehended Ethiopian 170 illegal human trafficking migrants, including men and women, who were trying to sail out of the continent.

An operation carried out by the Coast Guard in Sanaag Region in the area of Waqadariya on the eastern coast of Sanaag Region captured the illegal migrants as they were being smuggled out in boats.

The illegal migrants who were traveling to Yemen were arrested while they were in a large boat at the coast in Sanaag region.

In the last two months, the Army has been carrying out operations to ensure the security of the sea and the fight against pirates, terrorists and illegal fishermen in the sea, smuggling and illegal human trafficking.

