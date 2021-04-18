Somalia deputy PM, UK ambassador discuss current political situation

By:Staff reporter
Somalia Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohamed Guled on Sunday received United Kingdom Ambassador to Somalia, Mrs Kate Foster at his office in Mogadishu.
The two sides discussed a wide range of topics including the current political situation, strengthening relations and cooperation btw the two countries, security & economic cooperation
“discussing the current political situation. Reaffirmed that the UK Flag of United Kingdom will not support term extensions. Emphasised the importance of an urgent return to a consensus-based electoral model.” Kate Foster said on Twitter