Somalia deputy PM, UK ambassador discuss current political situation

Somalia Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohamed Guled on Sunday received United Kingdom Ambassador to Somalia, Mrs Kate Foster at his office in Mogadishu.

The two sides discussed a wide range of topics including the current political situation, strengthening relations and cooperation btw the two countries, security & economic cooperation

“discussing the current political situation. Reaffirmed that the UK Flag of United Kingdom will not support term extensions. Emphasised the importance of an urgent return to a consensus-based electoral model.” Kate Foster said on Twitter

