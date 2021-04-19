Somalia President Arrives in Kinshasa for Regional Talks

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo arrived in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (D.R.C) where they began a two-day official visit to the country.
According to Villa Somalia, President Farmajo and his delegation were warmly welcomed at the Congolese International Airport by Congolese officials who expressed their commitment to developing bilateral relations between Somalia and Congo.
“During their stay in Congo, the diplomats will hold talks with their Congolese counterparts and other African Union officials.” villa Somalia added
Diplomatic sources revealed President Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the 2021 African Union Chair is seeking mediation to repair diplomatic relations between Somalia and Kenya.
On Dec. 15, 2020, Somalia severed diplomatic ties with Kenya accusing the neighbouring East African nation of meddling in its internal political affairs weeks before a crucial general election.
The minister of information said Somalia was breaking off relations because Kenya had violated his country’s sovereignty. In an announcement broadcast on state television, the minister, Osman Dubbe, said Somalia would recall all its diplomats from Kenya and gave Kenyan diplomats seven days to leave the country.
“The federal government of Somalia reached this decision as an answer to the political violations and the Kenyan government’s continuous blatant interference recently in our country’s sovereignty,” Mr. Dubbe said. “The current leadership of the Kenyan government is working on dividing the two nations, who share common interests.”
This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.