Labour’s Sadiq Khan has won a landmark third successive term as mayor of London.

Mr Khan, who was first elected in May 2016, beat his Conservative rival Susan Hall by more than 276,000 votes – representing a swing of 3.2% to Labour.

He won nine of the 14 constituencies including two gains from the Tories.

More than 2.4m votes were cast reflecting a turnout of 42.8% – ever so slightly down compared to the 2021 mayoral election.

Speaking after his victory was declared at City Hall in east London, Mr Khan said: “It is the honour of my life to serve the city that I love.”

“I am beyond humbled right now,” he added. “It has been a difficult few months.

“We faced a campaign of non-stop negativity. I am proud we answered fearmongering with facts.

“It is truly an honour to be re-elected for a third term and an increased margin of victory. Today is not about making history it is about shaping our future.”

PA MediaSadiq Khan thanked other candidates at City Hall as well as Londoners who voted for him

Mr Khan also used his victory speech, which was initially interrupted by heckles, to urge Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to call a general election.

“For the last eight years London has been swimming against the tide of a Tory government and now with a Labour party that’s ready to govern again under Keir Starmer.

“It’s time for Rishi Sunak to give the public a choice – a general election wouldn’t just pave the path for a new direction for our country but it will make bold action that Londoners want to see a reality.”

His main rival Ms Hall then congratulated Mr Khan on his victory as she said campaigning to be mayor had been an “honour and privilege”.

“I will continue to hold Sadiq to account, for hard-working families, motorists and women,” she said. “I urge Sadiq to make London better for all our sakes.”

Counting started at 09:00 BST on Saturday and all candidates attended City Hall for the official announcement at about 17:00.

Mr Khan won constituencies including Lambeth & Southwark, Barnet & Camden, City of London & East, Merton & Wandsworth, Greenwich & Lewisham, Enfield & Haringey and North East – all of which he won at the last contest in 2021.

He gained West Central from the Conservatives, with a 5.2% swing to Labour from the Tories, and South West from the Tories with a 2.7% swing.

Ms Hall held outer London boroughs of Havering & Redbridge, Croydon & Sutton, Bexley & Bromley, Ealing & Hillingdon and Brent & Harrow.

Overall Mr Khan won 1,088,225 votes comfortably beating Ms Hall who secured 812,397 votes.

The Liberal Democrats edged the Green Party to third place, while Reform UK’s candidate Howard Cox finished fifth with 3.2% of the overall vote.

Lib Dem candidate Rob Blackie said: “We’ve increased our vote everywhere in London and [are pleased] to have got into third place for the first time in a long time.”

Green London Assembly member Caroline Russell described mayoral candidate Zoë Garbett as “a break out” during the campaign and “someone who brought a ray of sunshine”.

PA MediaTory candidate Susan Hall secured just over 811,000 votes making up 32.7% share of the overall vote

Speaking at City Hall ahead of the official results, London Assembly’s Labour group leader Len Duvall effectively called the election result for Mr Khan.

Mr Duvall told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I think the trends are there. I think this looks like Sadiq has crossed the line and has got a third term.”

He believed Liberal Democrat and Green voters appeared to have “lent” their support on the mayoral ballot to Mr Khan, while Reform UK took votes from the Conservatives.

The former Conservative Minister for London was critical of Ms Hall and said the Tories ran an “incredibly underwhelming campaign”.

Paul Scully, who stood unsuccessfully in the Conservative’s selection process to be its mayoral candidate, told the BBC the Tories had “gifted” Mr Khan a third term.

Votes were also counted for London Assembly constituency members and London Assembly London-wide members.

With all 14 constituency results in for the London Assembly election Labour has 10 seats, the Conservatives three and the Liberal Democrats one.

The voting breaks down to Labour recording 983,216 votes (39.70%) with the Conservatives on 673,036 (27.18%).

The Greens finished third with 319,859 (12.92%), ahead of the Lib Dems on 274,049 (11.07%) – and Reform UK on 183,358 (7.40%).

Finally, the London-wide top-up list, which decided the other 11 Assembly members, elected the following on Saturday night:

Sian Berry, Greens

Susan Hall, Conservative

Alex Wilson, Reform UK

Caroline Russell, Greens

Lord Shaun Bailey, Conservatives

Emma Best, Conservatives

Hina Bokhari, Liberal Democrats

Zack Polanski, The Green Party

Andrew Boff, Conservatives

Elly Baker, Labour

Alessandro Georgiou, Conservatives

