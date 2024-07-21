Somaliland: Hargeisa’s First Fully-Equipped Acupuncture Center Opens

By: SOMTRIBUNE

On Wednesday evening, Hargeisa witnessed the launch of its first fully-equipped acupuncture center. The facility is located opposite the Oomaar HQ offices in the 26 June district.

This Acupuncture Medical Facility is currently unique in Hargeisa and represents the first of its kind to open in Somaliland’s capital city in over a decade.

Minister Mohamed Haji Adan

Minister Mohamed Haji Adan, who officiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony, remarked, “This is an invaluable addition to the medical landscape of the capital and the Republic of Somaliland in general. A treatment method that has been extensively tested and proven curative, friendly, efficacious, and effective for several thousand years is precisely the kind of non-chemical based clinical care our people need.”

Abdirizak Heiss, a member of the managing team and one of the founders, introduced the center to the public. He promised visitors seeking medical attention expert care in a friendly, homely environment at affordable rates.

Dr. Zhang ‘Ibrahim’ Guoxin, who will run the facility and attend to patients, explained, “Acupuncture is a time-tested traditional curative process that helps heal a great number of illnesses without using chemicals or costly laboratory processes. The administration of the needles is both painless and soothing. The key requirement is for patients to complete the regimen and follow the doctor’s advice, as the process is integral to the healing course.”

Sheikh Mohamed Ali Behi, a prominent Islamic scholar in Hargeisa, concluded the ceremony by stating that Islam fully approves all types of healing that alleviate the stress and pain of sufferers. He added, “More often than not, traditional medicine is as effective – and sometimes more so – than modern medical practices.”

Sheikh Mohamed Ali Behi

Sheikh Mohamed wished the center, its medical staff, and its organizers success as harbingers of comfort and healing to patients.”

Ancient Wisdom for Modern Healing

Acupuncture, a cornerstone of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), has been practiced for thousands of years. Originating in ancient China, this healing technique involves inserting thin needles into specific points on the body to promote healing and alleviate various ailments.

The earliest written record of acupuncture dates back to the Shang Dynasty (1600-1100 BCE), where sharp stones and bones were used to treat illnesses. The practice evolved over centuries, with the famous Yellow Emperor’s Classic of Internal Medicine (Huangdi Neijing), compiled around 100 BCE, providing the theoretical foundation for acupuncture.

Acupuncture is based on the concept of Qi (vital energy) flowing through meridians in the body. Practitioners believe that inserting needles at specific points can rebalance this energy flow, promoting healing. Some of the conditions commonly treated with acupuncture include:

Chronic pain (e.g., back pain, arthritis) Headaches and migraines Nausea and digestive issues Stress and anxiety Insomnia Allergies and asthma

While scientific studies on acupuncture’s efficacy have shown mixed results, most patients report significant improvements in their conditions.

The World Health Organization recognizes acupuncture as an effective treatment for various ailments.

In recent decades, acupuncture has gained popularity in Western countries, often used alongside conventional medical treatments. As research continues, this ancient healing art continues to bridge the gap between traditional wisdom and modern medicine.

