By: MoDuale

Stephen Doughty was appointed Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office on 8 July 2024. He was elected as the MP for Cardiff South and Penarth in July 2024.

LABOUR’s Stephen Doughty has held his seat of Cardiff South and Penarth in the General Election.

Doughty received 17,428 votes, with the Green Party’s Anthony Slaughter coming second with 5,661 votes.

“Stephen Doughty MP is a great friend of the Republic of Somaliland and a strong campaigner for its recognition. He has been leading many parliamentary campaigns that have supported the case for the recognition of Somaliland for a long time.

