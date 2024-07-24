Somaliland opposes Turkish naval deployment within its recognized maritime zones

Press release

The Somaliland government firmly opposes any potential deployment of Turkish naval forces within its recognized maritime zones. statement

The Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the following statement today.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland vehemently rejects any potential deployment of Turkish naval forces within Somaliland’s recognized maritime zones. These zones are delineated clearly under international law and are essential to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Somaliland.

Somaliland reaffirms its adherence to the principles set forth in the 1964 OAU Cairo Declaration, which asserts that the inviolability of African borders established at independence. The boundaries between Somaliland and Somalia (formerly Italian Somalia) are internationally recognized and can not be breached by any external party, including the Mogadishu Administration.

Any unilateral action by external entities, such as the reported intention of Turkish naval forces to operate in Somaliland maritime zones, constitutes a grave violation of international law and Somaliland’s sovereign rights. Such actions undermine regional stability and contravene the spirit of peaceful coexistence among neighboring states.

The Government of Somaliland calls upon the international community to respect and uphold the sanctity of its maritime boundaries. We emphasize the need for all parties to engage in dialogue and respect established international legal frameworks governing maritime territories.

Furthermore, Somaliland remains committed to fostering cooperative relationships with all nations based on mutual respect and adherence to international norms. We urge all stakeholders to support efforts aimed at maintaining peace, security, and stability in the region.

Somaliland for the past 20 years has had a robust framework for protecting its territorial waters from piracy, human trafficking and terrorism. Through the Somaliland Coast Guard and in collaboration with our international partners, we conduct patrols, surveillance, and enforcement operations to safeguard our maritime zones. Our efforts and proactive measures, both at sea and on land ensure the safety and security of our waters and the safe passage of international trade along our maritime borders.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland will continue to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty against any encroachment, and we stand firm in our commitment to upholding the rule of law in international relations.

