Türkiye pushes for diplomatic, economic influence in Africa

BY DAILY SABAH WITH AFP

Türkiye grows its clout in international affairs while seeking to make new friends on the world stage. A recent high-profile visit to Niger by Turkish ministers and a new deal with Somalia for oil and gas exploration showcases Ankara’s rising ties in Africa.

Over the Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) two decades in power and under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Ankara has consolidated its foothold on the continent, quadrupling its number of embassies there.

At a time when many African countries are turning away from their former colonial rulers, Türkiye has looked to fill the void left behind.

“Erdoğan presents himself as an alternative to the West,” said Selin Gucum, author of a study on Turkish interests in Africa for Paris’s Observatory of Contemporary Turkey. Gucum told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that Ankara often emphasizes the “sincerity” of its presence on the continent compared to that of Europeans, who bear the legacy of colonialism.

Türkiye has signed defense agreements with a number of states spanning the breadth of the continent, including Somalia, Libya, Kenya, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Ghana. Those agreements have opened up contracts for Türkiye’s defense manufacturers, notably for its reputedly reliable and inexpensive drones. Popularly used in the fight against terrorism, Turkish drones have been recently delivered to Chad, Togo, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

Türkiye is also expanding its interests in Africa’s energy sector. In September or October, it plans to launch an oil and gas exploration mission off the coast of Somalia, similar to the one it is carrying out in Libyan waters. Ankara is also said to be coveting Niger’s abundant uranium deposits, which it needs to operate its future Russian-built Akkuyu nuclear power station, although Ankara’s diplomats deny this. Nonetheless, Erdoğan has bolstered ties with Niger’s ruling generals since their 2023 coup d’etat. Niamey received Türkiye’s intelligence chief and foreign, energy and defense ministers last Wednesday.

Ankara is generally seen as a “reliable partner,” said Didier Billion, a Türkiye specialist at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs, “particularly in the construction and infrastructure sectors.” When Turkish companies build big-ticket projects like hospitals, airports or mosques, “deadlines and budgets are met,” he added. That reputation means more demand: In 2023, Turkish contractors were involved in $85.5 billion worth of projects, according to the Trade Ministry.

Turkish Airlines also crisscrosses the continent, flying to 62 destinations in Africa. In 2012, it became the first airline to return to Mogadishu, whose airport was rebuilt with Turkish funding and assistance.

Türkiye has accumulated considerable soft power in the region, notably through education, the media and its shared religion with Africa’s many Muslim countries.

The Turkish Maarif Foundation has expanded to a network of 140 schools and institutions catering to 17,000 pupils, while 60,000 Africans are students in Türkiye. The Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) has stepped up its humanitarian activities and support for mosques and religious education across the region. Public broadcaster TRT also has programs in French, English, Swahili and Hausa and is developing training courses for future journalists.

