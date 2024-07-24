Ruto moves Duale to Environment ministry as Soipan Tuya takes Defence

By: The Star

President William Ruto has made further changes to his Cabinet nominees with Soipan Tuya taking the Defence Ministry while Aden Duale being moved to the Ministry of Environment.

This is according to a communication sent to the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula in which President William Ruto communicated the changes.

This came as Wetang’ula was communicating to the house names of 11 cabinet secretary nominees that President William Ruto had nominated to be part of his reconstituted Cabinet.

The names have been referred to Committee on Appointments, which is expected to vet and table a report of the nominees within 28 days.

President Ruto named the 11 nominees on Friday last week.

Speaking after the changes, Duale thanked the President for reassigning him.

He added that he looks forward to serving in his new role.

The 11 Cabinet nominees now await vetting by the National Assembly.

After the vetting, parliament will take the names of the cabinet nominees to the whole house, which will then approve or reject the nominees.

If the National Assembly approves any or all of the nominees, the Speaker will submit a report to the President.

Ruto will then gazette the appointment of the nominees to serve in the cabinet.

After the gazettement, the individuals will take oath of office as Cabinet Secretaries, a position they will serve for the remainder of Ruto’s current term.

