Former Somalia top official statement confirms Mogadishu’s symbiotic relationship with al Shabaab, says Somaliland Interior Minister

Statement by former Somalia foreign minister, former president Abdullahi Farmajo’s security advisor, bears witness to the Mogadishu government’s symbiotic relationship with the al Shabaab.

Somaliland interior minister Mohamed Kahin Ahmed gave the sentiments following an interview the said Somalia official Abdi Saeed Musa gave to BBC radio asking the Mogadishu government to hand over to the al Shabaab such that they may decisively deal with Ethiopia and thwart the MoU accord with Somaliland.

Minister Mohamed Kaahin noted in a message he broadcasted on X (Twitter) that the interview given to the BBC by Abdi Saeed Musa testified to the relations between the Mogadishu government and Al-Shabaab, a relationship Somaliland has decried before and cautioned against.

He said that whereas he Somalia government has failed, and cannot, torpedo the Ethiopia-Somaliland MoU, they always pretend to having made steps in suppressing the al Shabaab, while in reality, positive steps and tangible efforts on the matter can indeed be seen to being done by the Ethiopian, Kenyan and ATMIS forces who ought to be praised.

Minister Mohamed Kaahin highlighted that in the interview given by the official from Somalia, bore witness to the information that Somaliland used to tell the world many that both had a symbiotic relationship such that in their mutuality, “the doors of the government in Mogadishu and those of al Shabaab are open to each other and neither of them wants to the other to be removed”.

He said that the world has spent billions of dollars to fight against that group, but the Somali government has played a very small role in fighting terrorism, and in effect, exhausting and fatiguing the international community.

First, it is important to understand that while Abdi Said Muse may be a former foreign minister and national security adviser, the sentiments he expressed in his BBC interview align with the leadership in Mogadishu. In this interview, he is a messenger, tasked with delivering…

