British Ambassador to Somalia Visits Garowe

On 4 May, British Ambassador to Somalia Mike Nithavrianakis paid his third visit to Garowe in Puntland to meet President Deni, civil society actors and the Puntland Electoral Commission. The visit underlined the strength of the partnership between the UK and Puntland.

In his meeting with President Deni, the Ambassador offered his congratulations to the President for his recent re-election. He encouraged President Deni to take a constructive approach to dialogue with stakeholders, including the Federal Government, on national political issues such as constitutional reform and electoral process.

The British Ambassador also welcomed the President’s appointment of three women as ministers in his Cabinet, noting the vital importance of women’s empowerment and inclusion in decision-making for a prosperous, safe and secure Somalia.

His meetings with members of civil society and the Puntland Electoral Commission, who play a vital role in Puntland’s democratisation, focussed on moving forwards towards a consensus-based inclusive electoral model. The Ambassador was also delighted to have the opportunity to discuss the role the press plays in democracy and the importance of a free and open media landscape.

Speaking during the visit, Ambassador Mike Nithavrianakis, said:

“I’m delighted to be here in Garowe for important discussions with President Deni, civil society and the Puntland Electoral Commission.

“Puntland is vital to Somalia’s security and economic prosperity, both central pillars of the UK-Somalia partnership. I look forward to further strengthening links with the region and with President Deni going forward.”

The Ambassador offered the possibility of extending UK development support to Puntland, particularly around customs reform and economic corridors to support economic growth and regional stability.

The UK is proud to have supported Puntland’s one-person, one-vote process, civic engagement, as well as the Galkayo Peace Process. The UK has also funded infrastructure such roads, solar lighting and police stations in Puntland.

