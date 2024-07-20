Somaliland NEC announces Key Dates for upcoming Presidential elections

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) unveiled a schedule of events that will culminate in the declaration of winners for this year’s presidential and party elections.

As previously determined, voters will visit polling stations on November 13, 2024, to elect the state’s leader for the next five years and determine the three parties that will be recognized as national parties for the next decade.

In stark contrast to Somalia, Somaliland has successfully conducted one-person, one-vote elections since 2001, including a public referendum for the national constitution. Since then, the country has held seven additional elections, comprising three presidential elections, two parliamentary elections, and three local council elections.

Since 2002, the upcoming elections on November 13 will mark the ninth instance of elections and the third occurrence of simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections in a country often recognized as an established democracy and a beacon of stability and democratic values, not only within the Horn of Africa but across the entire continent albeit remaining poorly rewarded by an international community which appears to favor ‘rump‘ Somalia to the south – as a U.S. former diplomat calls it.

Last week, the Commission assured voters that the NEC was fully prepared for the November 13 elections and did not foresee any issues that would hinder the process, given its active communication with all stakeholders.

“Election Timeline, Operational Plans and Budget: NEC has developed a comprehensive work schedule to oversee election preparations which are progressing as planned. We are currently preparing all necessary equipment and ballot boxes for the election and making excellent progress. Additionally, training, awareness campaigns, and regional and district staff recruitment will begin shortly. The NEC has received a budget of $7.5 million for the election thus far. Along with the government, NEC have developed a detailed plan for the disbursement of the remaining funds. The NEC is also in discussions with international donors regarding their potential financial contributions to the election budget”, a statement the electoral body released said.

In the Statement, the Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) clarified that in the upcoming elections, the Biometric Voter Verification System (BVVS) will be employed to verify voters before they cast their ballots. This system, a pioneering technological breakthrough, is utilized by only a select few countries worldwide.

Currently, the government is the sole contributor to the available election budget.

