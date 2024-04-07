Somalia’s PM names new Foreign Minister in cabinet reshuffle

By: Bloomberg

Somalian Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre announced a cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, including the appointment of Ahmed Moallim Fiqi as foreign affairs minister, his office said.

The foreign minister’s position had been vacant since Abshir Omar resigned from the post to contest the Puntland presidential elections.

Ali Yusuf Ali Hoosh, a member of parliament, was named as interior minister.

General Abdullahi Fartaag was appointed as minister for internal security.

Abdullahi Bidhan Warsame was named energy and water minister.

Mohamed Aden Moallin was appointed as the minister of post, telecom and technology.

Ahmed Omar Mohamed was designated as the minister for environment.

