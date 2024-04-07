Somaliland and UAE Discuss Bolster in Energy and Mining Sectors Investments

By M.A. Egge

Somaliland and the UAE have had a discussion on the ways and means of bolstering energy and mining investments in the country.

This follows a government delegation led by the Somaliland Minister of Energy and Minerals Abdilahi Farah Abdi this week on an official trip to the United Arab Emirates, where they were warmly received by none other than the Emir of Ras al Khaima himself Sheikh Saud bin Sar al Qassimi.

The minister who was flanked by his adviser Ibrahim Ali Yusuf, held crucial discussions on investments in the field of energy and minerals in the country and to broadly present the investment opportunities in the country on the said sectors to potential investors.

The minister was received at the royal palace by His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al-Qasimi, who is a member of Supreme Council of the UAE, and the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, a member emirate of the seven UAE chieftaincies.

The visit of the minister’s delegation to the UAE Presidential Palace vouches for the strong relationship and fruitful cooperation between the two countries of Somaliland and the UAE.

The purpose of the trip of the minister and the delegation led by him is to strengthen the relationship between the two countries of Somaliland and the United Arab Emirates in the field of energy and minerals, and one of the objectives of this trip was to introduce the opportunities available in the country to the potential investors of the United Arab Emirates.

Indeed, Somaliland and the United Arab Emirates have a long-standing relationship based on cooperation in the fields of economy, production, investment and strengthening of bilateral relations.

